One Airlifted After Head-on Crash In Atmore

At least one person was critically injured in head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Atmore.

The collision between a Jeep and Dodge Ram 1500 happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 31 near the Atmore Country Club. One driver was airlifted to the hospital after the crash.

At least three children age 6 or younger were reportedly not seriously injured. Further details were not released as authorities continued their investigation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.