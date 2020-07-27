Latest Headlines
- Cantonment Man Charged With Vehicle Theft, Using Stolen Credit Cards, Business Burglary And Destroying Mailboxes
- One Airlifted After Head-on Crash In Atmore
- Century Man Facing Battery And Child Abuse Charges
- Escambia County, Alabama, COVID-19 Cases Surpass 800
- Escambia Supervisor of Elections, UWF Partner To Enhance Elections Cybersecurity
- With A New Cell Tower On Highway 97, Somebody Will Have Better Service. But Which Company?
- Traffic Alert: Here Are This Week’s Construction Slow Spots
- Sea Turtles Are Hatching On Escambia’s Beaches. Their Odds Of Survival Are Not Good.
- Century Closes Town Hall, Goes Cashless After Two Employees Test Positive For COVID-19
- Local Candidates To Appear On WSRE’s RALLY 2020 Candidate Forum
July 27, 2020
