No Injuries In Fiery North Century Boulevard Wreck

There were no injuries in a fiery two vehicle at sunrise Sunday morning in Century.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. in the 8300 block of North Century Boulevard at the Whataburger A pickup truck involved in the crash burst into flames in the restaurant driveway and was completely destroyed.

Everyone in the crash escaped without injury.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash. The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.