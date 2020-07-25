New Program Connects UWF Students And Alumni With Employers For Micro-Internships

The University of West Florida’s Office of Career Development and Community Engagement has partnered with Parker Dewey to help students and alumni gain meaningful job experience and launch their careers during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Parker Dewey offers a platform to connect current students with employers to complete micro-internships, which are paid assignments similar to those given to new hires or interns. These experiences are short-term assignments that occur in a mostly virtual environment. The opportunities typically range in length from five to 40 hours of work, and students have the option to apply for more than one opportunity during a semester.

“We’re really excited about this new partnership with Parker Dewey and the additional access to real-world experience it will provide to UWF students,” said Lauren Loeffler, executive director for Career Development and Community Engagement.

“Now more than ever, we must think creatively about these experiences and not just rely on the traditional forms of experiential education.”

This new partnership complements existing campus recruiting efforts, including semester-long internships and multi-term co-ops, which continue to be available to students on the University’s career development platform, Handshake. These opportunities help students sharpen their skills, build a network of professional contacts and gain new skills they can leverage as they seek future opportunities—especially in the current economic climate.

“Micro-internships provide a safe alternative during the pandemic since all micro-internships are offered remotely,” said Sarah Fox, associate director for high-impact practices/experiential learning. “Students can still improve their career readiness skills in a safe environment that will make them strong candidates when they apply for future jobs while supplementing their income.”

Employers who are interested in learning more about micro-internships and how to post assignments can contact the Office of Career Development and Community Engagement or visit the UWF Parker Dewey page at http://info.parkerdewey.com/uwf.

Students are encouraged to visit uwf.edu/career for more information on how to apply for opportunities.