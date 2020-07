Monday Is The Deadline To Register To Vote, Switch Parties For August 18 Primary

The deadline is Monday to register to vote in Florida’s primary election on August 18.

Florida has closed primaries. If you want to vote in a party’s primary, you must be registered in that party by the registration deadline.

For the general election on November 3, the voter registration deadline is October 5.

Voters canĀ register online or register in person. For information on any of the registration methods, change parties or check your registration, visitĀ escambiavotes.com.