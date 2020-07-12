Man That Served Just Three Days As Florida Governor Has Passed Away

A man that served as Florida’s governor for just three days has passed away.

Wayne Mixon was Florida’s 39th governor from January 3 to January 6 in 1987. He assumed the officer of governor after then Gov. Bob Graham stepped down to take a seat in the United State Senate. Mixson served the three days until governor-elect Bob Martinez was sworn into office on inauguration day.

Mixson also served as the lieutenant governor and secretary of commerce. He previously served in the Florida House of Representatives for six consecutive terms. President Jimmy Carter appointed Mixson as a special ambassador to Ecuador. He was also a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

“The First Lady and I mourn the loss of Wayne Mixson, a World War II veteran who served as Lieutenant Governor and Governor of Florida and was appointed U.S. Ambassador under President Jimmy Carter. We extend our condolences to his family as our state and country celebrate his legacy,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.