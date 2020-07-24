Local Hospitals Encourage Blood Donations From Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Local hospitals are asking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood plasma.

Baptist Health Care, Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital and West Florida Hospital encourage those who have recovered from a confirmed case of COVID-19 to consider donating blood plasma for convalescent plasma therapy in critically ill patients. Such plasma is currently in short supply locally.

“People who recover from coronavirus infection may develop antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood. In convalescent plasma therapy, the plasma that contains the antibodies is transfused into a person still fighting the virus and can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover,” Baptist Hospital Public Relations Specialist Kathy Bowers said in an email.

Locally, donations are accepted by OneBlood, where all blood donors will receive free results from COVID-19 antibody donations.

OneBlood donation centers are located at 1999 East Nine Mile Road and 2209 North Ninth Avenue. Due to social distancing measures that OneBlood has in place, all donors are required to make an appointment to donate. Appointments can be made online at www.oneblood.org or by calling 1-888-9DONATE.