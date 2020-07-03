Local Government Independence Day Closures, Trash Pick Up Information

Here is Independence Day closure information for Escambia County, ECUA and the Town of Century.

Escambia County

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Friday, July 3:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Perdido Key Landfill

Exceptions: ECAT administrative offices will be closed Friday, July 3 and buses and trolleys will run on a modified Independence Day schedule. ECAT will only operate Route 59X and Route 64 Beach Jumper. The Pensacola Beach Trolley will run from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Regular service will resume Monday, July 6.

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Friday, July 3 However, residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850 476-0480 for more information. ECUA offices, including customer service will re-open on Monday, July 6 at 8:30 am.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will be closed Friday, July 3. Regularly scheduled drive-thru service hours will resume on Monday, July 6 at 7 a.m.