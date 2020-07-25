Local Candidates To Appear On WSRE’s RALLY 2020 Candidate Forum

WSRE’s “RALLY 2020” candidate forum begins with select primary races in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, airing at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 30–31. Both programs will be simulcast on NewsRadio 92.3 FM & 1620 AM.

Thursday night’s broadcast will cover Escambia County Commission Districts 1, 3 and 5; State Representative Districts 1 and 2; and U.S. Congress District 1.

Friday night’s broadcast will cover Santa Rosa County Commission Districts 1, 3 and 5; Santa Rosa County Superintendent of Schools; Santa Rosa County School Board Districts 2 and 4; Okaloosa County Commission Districts 1, 3 and 5; Okaloosa County Superintendent of Schools; Okaloosa County School Board District 2; and State Representative District 4.

“RALLY” is produced as a public service of WSRE in partnership with the Pensacola Bay Area League of Women Voters and the Okaloosa & Walton Counties League of Women Voters. Mollye Barrows is producer and will co-host the programs with WUWF’s Sandra Averhart.

These programs for primary election races will also be available for streaming at wsre.org/rally. “RALLY” broadcast dates for the general election races are to be announced.