Local Candidates To Appear On WSRE’s RALLY 2020 Candidate Forum
July 25, 2020
WSRE’s “RALLY 2020” candidate forum begins with select primary races in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, airing at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 30–31. Both programs will be simulcast on NewsRadio 92.3 FM & 1620 AM.
Thursday night’s broadcast will cover Escambia County Commission Districts 1, 3 and 5; State Representative Districts 1 and 2; and U.S. Congress District 1.
Friday night’s broadcast will cover Santa Rosa County Commission Districts 1, 3 and 5; Santa Rosa County Superintendent of Schools; Santa Rosa County School Board Districts 2 and 4; Okaloosa County Commission Districts 1, 3 and 5; Okaloosa County Superintendent of Schools; Okaloosa County School Board District 2; and State Representative District 4.
“RALLY” is produced as a public service of WSRE in partnership with the Pensacola Bay Area League of Women Voters and the Okaloosa & Walton Counties League of Women Voters. Mollye Barrows is producer and will co-host the programs with WUWF’s Sandra Averhart.
These programs for primary election races will also be available for streaming at wsre.org/rally. “RALLY” broadcast dates for the general election races are to be announced.
