Food Giveaway Tuesday At Carver Park In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a food distribution on Tuesday, July 14 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street, for school-age children.

The distribution will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday and continue while supplies last.

The CIC accepts food donations each Monday at 3 p.m. for distribution on Tuesdays.

UPDATE: A larger 10,000 pound food giveaway including meats, fresh fruits, vegetables and more will be held Tuesday, July 21.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.