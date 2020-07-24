James Arnold Turberville

James Arnold Turberville, 80, of Atmore, AL, passed away on July 19, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1940, in Mineola, AL.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Rachel Turberville; his father, Martin D. Turberville and his mother, Edna Hall White.

He was a member of the Alabama National Guard and retired from Hendrix Tractor Company in Atmore, AL.

He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Eloise Rachel Sullivan of Pace, FL and Marion Rachel Stephens of Milton, FL and cousins.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL with Bro. Lester Peavy officiating.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.