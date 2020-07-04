IP: Supposed Noose Found At Mill In Cantonment Was Just A Rope Used To Hold Cables

International Paper has determined that a supposed noose found at their mill in Cantonment last month was not a noose but simply a rope used in the industrial setting.

A third party investigative team found the rope was used to hold up cables but was had been knocked down by a storm.

“The team discovered photographs from as far back as 2012 that showed the rope was used to elevate cables that were knocked to the ground by a storm,” IP Director of Marketing Thomas Ryan told NorthEscambia.com in an email. “The team ultimately found no evidence of racist conduct or intent. The company remains committed to creating and maintaining a diverse workforce and a workplace where all employees feel welcomed and able to contribute their best every day.”

He said more than 60 employees and contractors were interviewed during the investigation.

“The knot on the end of the rope was a ‘heaving line knot’, typically used to add weight so it could be thrown. The loop and the heaving line knot were not attached, and therefore, it was determined not to be a noose,” IP found. A graphic provided by IP is below.

In a statement issued in June after the rope was alleged by some to be a noose, IP said in a statement to NorthEscambia.com, “We do not tolerate threatening acts, racism, or bigotry. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture where individuals feel valued and engaged and have the opportunity to contribute their best every day.”

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.