International Paper Investigating After Supposed Noose Found Mill In Cantonment

International Paper is responding and has launched an investigation after a supposed noose was found at their Cantonment mill.

The rope was found hanging against a steel support on the property, and the company says they will not tolerate any racist or threatening acts.

“Upon learning of the situation, we immediately launched an investigation,” International Paper said in a statement released to NorthEscambia.com. “We condemn the offensive nature of this incident. Individuals involved in such behavior will not work at International Paper. We do not tolerate threatening acts, racism, or bigotry. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture where individuals feel valued and engaged and have the opportunity to contribute their best every day.”

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.