International Paper Investigating After Supposed Noose Found Mill In Cantonment

June 23, 2020

International Paper is responding and has launched an investigation after a supposed noose was found at their Cantonment mill.

The rope was found hanging against a steel support on the property, and the company says they will not tolerate any racist or threatening acts.

“Upon learning of the situation, we immediately launched an investigation,” International Paper said in a statement released to NorthEscambia.com. “We condemn the offensive nature of this incident. Individuals involved in such behavior will not work at International Paper. We do not tolerate threatening acts, racism, or bigotry. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture where individuals feel valued and engaged and have the opportunity to contribute their best every day.”

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

4 Responses to “International Paper Investigating After Supposed Noose Found Mill In Cantonment”

  1. Debbie on June 23rd, 2020 5:27 pm

    WHY ???
    Isn’t there enough unrest right now , why would anyone think this is the thing they should do . Why would they want to try and make more trouble . Did they see what was going on at Nascar and thought that was a good idea to do also . I don’t know about all of you guys but I’m ready for things to calm down . In my opinion who ever did that is just showing their stupidity and doesn’t care what kind of trouble they can draw to our small quite community. I for one don’t want trouble here !

  2. John Doe on June 23rd, 2020 5:10 pm

    Really, Really? You *really* think that the noose is coincidental?

    Please.

  3. Really on June 23rd, 2020 4:36 pm

    Please people, not everything is racist. It’s just a rope .

  4. David Huie Green on June 23rd, 2020 4:32 pm

    Folks used to enjoy making nooses. (Not me, of course; I could barely tie my shoes.)

    Those they hanged in the Westerns were always white, so the noose-makers I knew of didn’t see it as the racist threat others did or have come to. I remember hearing about management telling workers at the paper mill to cut it out because it offended those who saw it in a different light.

    It takes a while to realize all the things anyone else might feel sensitive about — and to be honest, if you wished to harm anyone with a rope, all kinds of methods would be just as deadly and easier to make.

    David for better, more sensitive people.





