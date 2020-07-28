Inmate Found Dead In The Escambia County (AL) Jail

An inmate was found dead in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton last Thursday.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was found to be unresponsive during a cell check by staff.

“The elderly inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene from what appeared to be natural causes,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said Monday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating, which is normal protocol for all in-custody deaths, Jackson said.