Highway 29 Bridge Over Nine Mile Road To Be Closed Overnights

July 14, 2020

The Highway 29 bridge over Nine Mile Road is scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 14-15, as crews grind and groove the concrete bridge deck, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

All traffic will be diverted to the off-ramps at Nine Mile Road and use the on-ramps to return to Highway 29.

Throughout the week, drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

