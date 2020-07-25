Highway 29 Bridge Over Nine Mile Road Closed Sunday And Monday Nights

Drivers traveling the Highway 29 bridge over Nine Mile Road in Escambia County will experience the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sunday, July 26 – Southbound traffic will be redirected to the off and on-ramps at Nine Mile Road.

Monday, July 27 – Northbound traffic will be redirected to the off and on-ramps at Nine Mile Road.

The closures may be extended into Tuesday and Wednesday due to weather.