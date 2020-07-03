High Rain Chances Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. High near 87. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.