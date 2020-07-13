High In The Mid 90s Monday, Chance of Afternoon And Evening Storms

July 13, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Written by William Reynolds 

 