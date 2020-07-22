Gun Pointed At Vehicle During Road Rage Incident At Highway 29 And Highway 97, ECSO Says

A driver allegedly pointed a gun at another vehicle during a road rage incident at Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

Sam Payne, Jr., age 28 of Atmore, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a report that the driver of a silver Hyundai Sonata with a personalized tag had displayed a firearm during a road rage incident. Payne allegedly pointed the handgun at another vehicle occupied by two people as it was southbound on Highway 97. He followed them south on Highway 29 while flashing his headlights, according to an arrest report. The victim eventually turned into the parking lot of the Raceway on Highway 29 in Cantonment as the suspect continued southbound.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hyundai Sonata with the specialty license plate at the intersection of Highway 29 and Tate School Road. Payne was removed from the vehicle at gunpoint and taken into custody.

Deputies reported finding a .45 caliber Hi-Point pistol on the front passenger seat. It had one round in the chamber and two in the magazine, the report states.. When the deputy removed Payne’s driver’s license from the center console of the vehicle, he located pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

The ECSO report states the victims positively identified Payne as the driver that pointed a gun at them.

Payne was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.