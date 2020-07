Give Blood Saturday At The Molino Branch Library

The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be at the Molino Branch Library on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

OneBlood is testing all blood donations for the COVID-19 antibody. The antibody test is authorized by the FDA and will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Donors must be symptom free for 14 days.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.