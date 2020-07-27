Gary ‘Coach’ Albert Loggins

Gary “Coach” Albert Loggins, 73, of Pace, FL passed away, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on December 16, 1946 to Albert Clayton and Bertie Strickland Loggins.

Gary was a graduate of Dothan High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Troy State University where he was a member of the Troy State National Football Championship Team of 1968. Gary continued his education at University of West Florida receiving his Masters degree in Education Administration.

A career educator, Gary retired from Escambia County Florida School District in 2009. Coach Loggins career in education as Teacher, Coach, and Dean expanded 40 years. He served at Bessemer Academy in Bessemer, Alabama; Woodham High School in Pensacola, Florida; Ernest Ward High School in Walnut Hill, Florida; and Warrington Middle School in Pensacola, Florida. Testimonies from former players all have a familiar refrain, “Coach Loggins had a positive impact on so many lives. He worked us hard but cared for us just as hard.”

As an ultimate outdoorsman he loved hunting and fishing. Coach was an avid Alabama fan. He was also a member of the Krewe of Lafitte in Pensacola, FL.

Gary is preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Adkins Loggins, and his father, Albert Loggins.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Latham Loggins; son Adam Loggins (Stephanie); granddaughter, Haley Loggins; mother Bertie Strickland Loggins; sister, Debra Loggins Jennings (Joe); stepdaughter, Leigh Anne Russell-Jones (Alex); stepson Jay Russell (Anne); step grandchildren, Reese Jones, Weston Jones, Hunter Russell, and Sadie Russell.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 707 E Cervantes St. Suite B Pensacola, FL 32501, American Diabetes Association, 12385 Sorrento Road Pensacola, FL 32507, American Cancer Society, 5401 Corporate Woods Drive #100 Pensacola, FL 32504 or to Krewe of Aphrodite, P.O. box 12134 Pensacola, FL 32591.