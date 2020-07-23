FWC Law Enforcement Report

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following activity during the period from May 15-May 28 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

(FWC fell behind in issuing reports during the pandemic. An additional update will be posted in the coming days.)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officers Cushing and Land were on patrol in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico south of Pensacola in the offshore patrol vessel NW Fincat. They conducted a boarding with multiple people onboard and located eight red snapper and three gray triggerfish. The season is currently closed for both species. The appropriate action was taken reference the violations.

Officers Cushing and Land were on water patrol near Bayou Texar. They observed an individual beach his vessel at the public boat ramp. The operator fell as he stepped out of his vessel, got up, and began staggering to his vehicle in the parking lot. Officer Land stopped the individual before he could leave to drive his vehicle. Standardized Field Sobriety Tasks (SFST) were conducted and the operator was arrested for BUI.

Officers Cushing and Land were on patrol in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico south of Pensacola in the offshore patrol vessel. They conducted a resource inspection on a vessel with multiple people on board and located eight red snapper and three gray triggerfish. The season is currently closed for both species. The appropriate action was taken in reference to the violations.

Officers Cushing, Land, Matechik, Allgood, Graves, and Manning were on patrol in several different vessels, including an unmarked vessel and offshore patrol vessel. They patrolled waters targeting illegal harvest of red snapper and located many vessels and individuals possessing red snapper in closed state waters. They issued 18 citations for possession of red snapper, multiple fishing license citations, interference with a Fish and Wildlife Commission officer, multiple boating citations and 35 warnings.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

While on patrol in the Shorebird Nesting Zone on Navarre Causeway, Officer Wilkenson observed several subjects fishing within the bird nesting area under the bridge. A resource inspection was conducted and revealed two undersized red drum. The subject was issued a notice to appear for the violation.

K9 Handler Officer J. Hutchinson was patrolling at night on state owned land near a boat ramp and observed a truck travelling towards him with its headlights off. A stop revealed the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The glove compartment contained a loaded pistol and the driver informed Officer Hutchinson there were possible illegal drugs inside of the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were in the driver’s pants pocket and a check revealed the passenger was a convicted felon. Two Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and assisted with the search of the vehicle. The driver was arrested for the drugs, paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. The passenger was arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Both subjects were booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Officer Ramos was on patrol when he observed a man and woman fishing from a public pier. A license and resource inspection were conducted. The non-resident woman didn’t have a fishing license and the man admitted that he pulled someone else’s blue crab trap out of the water, retrieved a pinfish and placed it on a hook as bait. The female was issued a citation for not having a fishing license and the man was issued a criminal notice to appear for removing or taking possession of the contents of another harvester’s blue crab trap.