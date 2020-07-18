Fowler Avenue Closed North Of Nine Mile Next Week

July 18, 2020

Fowler Avenue north of Nine Mile Road in Escambia County will be closed beginning Tuesday, July 21 at 7 a.m. for pre-construction activities prior to paving operations.

The work is anticipated to take 10 days to complete. Traffic will be detoured to West Nine & Half Mile Road and Cove Avenue.  Detour signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers of the temporary road closure and detour routes.

Motorists should watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway as they prepare for the work.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 