Food Distributions Wednesday At Highland Baptist Molino, Epps Christian Center Pensacola

Food distributions will be held Wednesday at Highland Baptist Church in Molino and Epps Christian Center in Pensacola.

Highland Baptist Church

Highland Baptist Church will host a free fresh produce box giveaway for the next two Wednesdays, July 22 and 29.

It will take place from 5-6 p.m., or while supplies last at the church, 6240 Highway 95A in Molino. It is limited to one box per vehicle. The produce is being provided in conjunction with the USDA and Gulf Coast Produce. For more information call (850) 587-5174.

Epps Christian Center

A food distribution in cooperation with Farm Share will be held Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies last at Epps Christian Center at 2202 North Pace Boulevard. The distribution will include fresh produce, canned goods and water.