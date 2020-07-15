Florida Sexual Predator Charged With Sex Crime Against Atmore Teen

A convicted Florida sexual predator has been charged with a sex crime against a minor in Atmore.

Ernest Powell III, age 40, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child by computer. He remained in the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton bond set at a half million dollars.

According to the Atmore Police Department, the parents of a 15-year old girl reported Powell showed the girl sexaully explicit photos from a cellphone while she was working at a local business.

Powell was convicted in 2002 of sexual battery with a weapon or force in Escambia County. He was released from a Florida prison in April 2018 after serving a 20 year sentence and required to register as a sexual predator.

Editor’s note: The “Inmate” watermark on the picture was placed by Escambia County (AL) Detention Center’s system.