Florida Drivers See A Slight Decline In Gas Prices

July 27, 2020

Florida drivers on average saw a slight decline in prices at the pump over the last week.

The state average now stands at $2.06, while Escambia County drivers were paying an average of $2.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

In Cantonment Sunday night, one station was as low as $1.96, while in Pensacola a low of $1.88 could be found at at least six stations including Nine Mile Road and Pensacola Boulevard.

To date, the average price for the month of July is $2.09 per gallon. Although that’s 12 cents per gallon more than the monthly average in June, it’s the lowest monthly average for July in 16 years.

“Pump prices are holding relatively steady after a somewhat uneventful week in the oil and gasoline market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices throughout the rest of the summer will continue to be influenced by COVID-19’s impact on demand, and the hurricane season’s potential to impact supply. Over the weekend, Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas, but stayed south of the region’s critical oil and gasoline infrastructure. A direct hit to the state’s southeastern coast could adversely effect the supply chain, leading to higher prices at the pump. For now, drivers should expect pump prices to be relatively stable this week.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 