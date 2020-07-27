Florida Drivers See A Slight Decline In Gas Prices

Florida drivers on average saw a slight decline in prices at the pump over the last week.

The state average now stands at $2.06, while Escambia County drivers were paying an average of $2.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

In Cantonment Sunday night, one station was as low as $1.96, while in Pensacola a low of $1.88 could be found at at least six stations including Nine Mile Road and Pensacola Boulevard.

To date, the average price for the month of July is $2.09 per gallon. Although that’s 12 cents per gallon more than the monthly average in June, it’s the lowest monthly average for July in 16 years.

“Pump prices are holding relatively steady after a somewhat uneventful week in the oil and gasoline market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices throughout the rest of the summer will continue to be influenced by COVID-19’s impact on demand, and the hurricane season’s potential to impact supply. Over the weekend, Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas, but stayed south of the region’s critical oil and gasoline infrastructure. A direct hit to the state’s southeastern coast could adversely effect the supply chain, leading to higher prices at the pump. For now, drivers should expect pump prices to be relatively stable this week.”