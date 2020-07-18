Five More Correctional Workers Positive For COVID-19 At Century Prison

Five additional staff members at Century Correctional Institution have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the past week for a total of 11.

Four new correctional worker cases were reported Friday, along with one a few days prior. Once week ago, there were just six.

Nine inmates have been tested since the start of the pandemic, and all have tested negative, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. One inmate was in quarantine Friday, down from 136 on Thursday.

There have been no inmate deaths related to coronavirus at CCI.

The FDC reported 3,520 inmates and 1,009 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide. There have been 32 inmate deaths.

At Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton, which is operated by the GEO Group, a total of 101 inmates and 17 staffers have tested positive. Another 1,825 inmates were negative.