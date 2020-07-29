Five Indicted On Murder Charges In Four Different Deaths

An Escambia County Grand Jury has returned murder indictments against five people in four different death cases.

Cantonment Adulterous Affair Murder

Gregory Paul Malarik, 57, was indicted on a charge of first degree premeditated murder with a firearm for the death of his wife. He was allegedly involved in an adulterous affair at the time of the murder. Read the complete story by clicking or tapping here.

Homeless Couple Accused Of Murder

Cody Jay Harrimon and Eugina Lynn Martorelli were indicted for the first degree premeditated murder of 62-year old Cheryl Lynn Cain of Pensacola.

On April 20, Cain was murdered inside her home in the 5000 block of Yacht Harbor Drive on or about April 13, 2020.

After the murder, Harrimon and Martorelli drove the victim’s stolen car to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they were subsequently apprehended. At the time of their arrest, the couple were in the possession of the victim’s car, her car keys, her driver’s license and her bank card. The grand jury elevated the homicide charge from second degree murder to first degree premeditated murder. Harrimon and Martorelli also face charges of grand theft, grand theft auto, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

On April 24, ECSO investigators along with the help of the Tulsa Police Fugitives Warrants Task Force out of Oklahoma arrested Harrimon and Martorelli. Both suspects were taken into to custody without incident at a hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma..

2003 Cold Case Murder

David Dale was indicted for the first degree premeditated murder of Marcus Virgin.

Virgin was reported missing in 2003. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continued to work the case for 17 years before DNA evidence was developed which linked the crime scene to blood belonging to the victim.

Triple Shooting With One Death

Caleb Gabriel Gladdon, 20, was indicted on charges of first degree premeditated or felony murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first degree premeditated or felony murder with a firearm.

One March 19, 2020, Gladdon walked into a home on North 61st Avenue, proceeded to the back of the house, and fired several shots from a 9mm handgun into a bedroom. One shot killed 20-year old Jamijah McGee on the bed. Another round hit Evonne Save, McGee’s girlfriend.

On his way out of the house, Gladdon also shot Eddie Johnson, McGee’s cousin. Surveillance footage from a nearby residence and a furniture store on Mobile Highway shows a man, meeting Gladdon’s description and attire, running from the area at the time of the shooting. Gladdon was positively identified by both surviving witnesses.

The murder charge carries a maximum penalty of either death or life in state prison without parole.