First Century Prison Inmate Is COVID-19 Positive, 265 Inmates Held In Medical Quarantine

July 29, 2020

The first positive inmate COVID-19 case at Century Correctional Institution has been reported by the Florida Department of Corrections. A total of 16 correctional staffers have also tested positive.

There have been 14 other inmates tested since the start of the pandemic. Ten were negative and four are awaiting results. As of Tuesday, there were two inmates held in medical isolation and 265 in medical quarantine, according to FDC.

Inmates in medical quarantine are monitored by health services staff and receive temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever. If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, FDC will place the inmate in medical isolation and a COVID-19 test will be administered.

