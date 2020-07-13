FHP Investigates West Kingsfield, South Highway 97 Wreck
There were reportedly no serious injuries in a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Kingsfield Road and South Highway 97, just west of Ransom Middle School.
The collision between a Range Rover and a Chrysler happened about 1:30 p.m. and is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
