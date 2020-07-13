FHP Investigates West Kingsfield, South Highway 97 Wreck

July 13, 2020

There were reportedly no serious injuries in a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Kingsfield Road and South Highway 97, just west of Ransom Middle School.

The collision between a Range Rover and a Chrysler happened about 1:30 p.m. and is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 