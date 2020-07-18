Escambia Unemployment Rate Dips. But It’s Still Over Twice The Year Ago Level.

The unemployment rate locally in Escambia County and statewide dipped in June but, were still more than double last year due to the coronavirus economic shutdown, according to the latest data released Friday.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 7.9% in June, down from 10.9% in May. That represents 10,917 people out of work out of a county workforce of 137,655. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was just 3.5%, or 5,056 people.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 10.4% in June 2020, down 3.3 percentage points from the revised May 2020 rate, and up 7.2 percentage points from a year ago. There were 1,021,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9,770,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 11.1 percent in June.