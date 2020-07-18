Escambia Unemployment Rate Dips. But It’s Still Over Twice The Year Ago Level.

July 18, 2020

The unemployment rate locally in Escambia County and statewide dipped in June but, were still more than double last year due to the coronavirus economic shutdown, according to the latest data released Friday.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 7.9% in June, down from 10.9% in May. That represents 10,917 people out of work out of a county workforce of 137,655. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was just 3.5%, or 5,056 people.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 10.4% in June 2020, down 3.3 percentage points from the revised May 2020 rate, and up 7.2 percentage points from a year ago. There were 1,021,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9,770,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 11.1 percent in June.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 