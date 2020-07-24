Escambia Teachers, Staff To Have Face Shields As An Option

“When you are teaching kids to read, they need to see the words, hear your voice and see you form the sounds with your lips,” according to the Escambia County School District.

That’s why schools in Escambia County will have face shields as an option to teachers and staff.

“We are dedicated to finding what will work the best in different circumstances,” the school district said in a statement.

