Escambia School District Approves New School Year Calendar

July 31, 2020

With the delay of the first day of school to August 24, the Escambia County School Board has approved a new calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

The highlights are below, or click here for a printable pdf.

First Semester/First Nine-Week Grading Period

  • August 17 – First day for teachers.
  • August 21 – First day for Education Support staff members.
  • August 24 – First day for students.
  • September 7, Labor Day Holiday– All schools and offices will be closed.

October 27 – Last day of the first nine-week grading period.

  • Second Nine-week Grading Period
  • November 11, Veteran’s Day Holiday– All schools and offices will be closed.
  • November 23 – 25, Fall Holiday – Teachers, students, 10-month and 11-month employees do not work these days.
  • November 26 & 27 – Thanksgiving Holiday – All schools and offices will be closed. All students and staff will be off.
  • December 21, 2020 to January 1, 2021, Winter Break and Holidays – All schools and offices are closed.
  • January 4, 2021 – First day back for school staff and teachers.
  • January 5, 2021 – First day back for students.
  • January 15, 2021 – Last day of the second nine-week grading period and first semester.

Second Semester/Third Nine-Week Grading Period

  • January 18, 2021, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – All schools and offices will be closed.
  • March 15 – Spring Break – All students, teachers, 10-month and 11-month employees are off. Schools will be closed. District offices will be open.
  • March 26, 2021 – Last day for the third nine-week grading period.

Fourth Nine-Week Grading Period

  • April 2, 2021 – Teacher Work Day/Non-student day.
  • May 31, 2021, Memorial Day – All schools and offices will be closed.
  • June 2, 2021 – Last day for students, last day of the fourth nine-week grading period and the second semester.
  • June 4, 2021 – Last day for teachers and 10-month employees.

