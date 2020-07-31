Escambia School District Approves New School Year Calendar
July 31, 2020
With the delay of the first day of school to August 24, the Escambia County School Board has approved a new calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
The highlights are below, or click here for a printable pdf.
First Semester/First Nine-Week Grading Period
- August 17 – First day for teachers.
- August 21 – First day for Education Support staff members.
- August 24 – First day for students.
- September 7, Labor Day Holiday– All schools and offices will be closed.
October 27 – Last day of the first nine-week grading period.
- Second Nine-week Grading Period
- November 11, Veteran’s Day Holiday– All schools and offices will be closed.
- November 23 – 25, Fall Holiday – Teachers, students, 10-month and 11-month employees do not work these days.
- November 26 & 27 – Thanksgiving Holiday – All schools and offices will be closed. All students and staff will be off.
- December 21, 2020 to January 1, 2021, Winter Break and Holidays – All schools and offices are closed.
- January 4, 2021 – First day back for school staff and teachers.
- January 5, 2021 – First day back for students.
- January 15, 2021 – Last day of the second nine-week grading period and first semester.
Second Semester/Third Nine-Week Grading Period
- January 18, 2021, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – All schools and offices will be closed.
- March 15 – Spring Break – All students, teachers, 10-month and 11-month employees are off. Schools will be closed. District offices will be open.
- March 26, 2021 – Last day for the third nine-week grading period.
Fourth Nine-Week Grading Period
- April 2, 2021 – Teacher Work Day/Non-student day.
- May 31, 2021, Memorial Day – All schools and offices will be closed.
- June 2, 2021 – Last day for students, last day of the fourth nine-week grading period and the second semester.
- June 4, 2021 – Last day for teachers and 10-month employees.
