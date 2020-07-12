Escambia COVID-19 Cases Increase By 484 Due To Increased Test Results

Escambia County had an increase of 484 new COVID-19 tests results reported on Sunday, as the the Florida Department of Health returned a record number of local test results. A record number of tests also led to a relatively large increase in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia County cases increased to 4,136 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 189 to 1,331.

Of the 4,162 test results returned on Saturday, 10% were positive in Escambia County and 10.7% were positive from 1,612 tests in Santa Rosa County as it appeared the Florida Department of Health cleared a backlog of test results. There were 4,679 test results with 632 positives for a rate of 13.5% in the five days prior in Escambia County.

As of Saturday, there were 156 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County.

Of the 53 deaths in Escambia County, 39 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 11 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 269,811 cases including 266,119 Florida residents. There have been 18,271 hospitalizations* and 4,242 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 4,146 (+484 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 529

Pensacola — 3,156 (+385)

Cantonment — 286 (+56)

Molino— 46 (+8)

Century — 27 (+7)

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 14 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 6 (+1)

Gonzalez — 1 (+1)

Perdido Key — 3

Current hospitalizations: 156 (+19 as of Saturday)

Deaths — 53

Male — 1,632

Female — 1,941

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 36

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,331 (+189 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 9

Milton — 530 (+56)

Gulf Breeze — 263 (+38)

Navarre — 240 (+53)

Pace — 137 (+24)

Jay — 40 (+6)

Bagdad — 1

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 70* (+5)

Deaths — 11 (+1)

Male — 657

Female — 650

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 33

Florida cases:

Total cases — 269,811

Florida residents — 266,119

Deaths — 4,242

Hospitalizations — 18,271*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.