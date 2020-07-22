Escambia County Youth Employment Participants Recognized

July 22, 2020

Escambia County’s Youth Employment Program participants were recognized for their hard work this summer during a recent ceremony.

The Youth Employment Program gave 95 youth the opportunity to get paid work experience in various county departments, including Public Works, Public Safety, Escambia County Area Transit and West Florida Public Libraries.

“I think the most important investment is an investment in human capital,” said District 3 Commissioner Lumon May. ” It’s about including the next generation of leaders, and that’s what this program is about. We’ve had a great time this year, and I would like to thank all of our directors who made it possible for young people to come and work.”

Through the program, youth worked up to 30 hours a week at minimum wage, gaining valuable experience all summer while learning workforce etiquette such as professional dress, timeliness and respect.

Youth Employment Program participants also received job readiness training and post-employment briefings, which provided them feedback about their job performance. The youth workers were recognized by May, Senator Doug Broxson, Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley and Neighborhood & Human Services staff during the ceremony.

In his closing remarks, Broxson encouraged the youth workers to donate blood as a way to assist the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You want the freedom to go to school, to go visit people, and to do what you want to do without restrictions,” he said. “I am imploring you to go and give blood and sign a pledge to give blood. If we come together as a community, we can defeat this horrible virus.”

