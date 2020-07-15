Escambia County Seeks Volunteer For Disability Awareness Committee

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking District 2 and District 3 county residents interested in volunteering for an appointment to the Escambia County Disability Awareness Committee, which was established by the board in 2013.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the committee are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve by the close of business Friday, July 16. Letters and resumes should be submitted to Shamara Jernigan, Program Coordinator, Board of County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1591, Pensacola, FL 32502, or emailed to BoardApply@myescambia.com.

Resumes submitted for consideration are subject to public records requests and are included in Escambia County Commission meeting information, including the agenda and official meeting minutes.

The purpose of the committee is to make recommendations to the board of county commissioners regarding issues relating to the disabled community and any other issues requested by the board. The committee is composed of seven voting members, and all members of the committee must be electors of Escambia County. Each commissioner on the board of county commissioners appoints one member to the committee, and each member serves concurrently with his or her appointing commissioner’s term. The board collectively appoints two at-large members, who each serve a four-year term.

There are four meetings scheduled each year on the third Wednesday of the month. Meetings begin at 3 p.m. and typically last until 5 p.m. Special meetings may be scheduled if needed. There is no travel required.