Escambia County Putting Inmate Crews Back To Work, Releases Inmate COVID-19 Numbers

Escambia County Corrections will stagger the redeployment of work annex staff and inmate work crews beginning Tuesday, July 28.

All six departments, including Roads, Waste Services, Parks, Facilities, Code Enforcement and Animal Services will recover a portion of the normal inmate work crews as staffing allows. The redeployment timeline may be accelerated or delayed based on the rate of return of staff to duty and the availability of inmate crews medically cleared for work.

“We are looking forward to providing services such as grounds keeping and support to the landfill, animal services, code enforcement and fleet maintenance again.” Escambia County Corrections Chief Rich Powell said. “Temperatures are taken as road crews depart and return to the facility each day, and we will continue to monitor this situation throughout this pandemic.”

Corrections received its first positive COVID-19 test result at the work annex, formerly known as the road prison on July 9. As a precaution, the medical recommendation was to suspend road crew operations that provide services throughout the county.

Cumulatively, 197 inmates have been tested at the Escambia County jail for COVID-19. As of today, July 27, there are 25 active positive cases with no medical concerns at this time. Of the 197 inmates, there were 141 positive cases (111 have been medically cleared due to the amount of time and five have been released from custody), 56 negative cases and 0 pending results. Out of the 146 Escambia County inmates housed at the Walton County jail, 29 tested positive for COVID-19.

“Escambia County Corrections is continuing to monitor the health of inmates during this pandemic,” added Chief Powell. “The jail has a rolling population of inmates coming and going. We are following our infectious disease protocol when inmates are booked into the jail, and we are monitoring the situation as if all inmates were positive in terms of observation. There is a daily medical “sick call” for inmates to access health care and the medical staff is diligently monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, inmates have had and will continue to have access to face masks. The health and safety or our employees and inmates continues to be a top priority during this global pandemic.”

Individuals can call the Escambia County Jail at (850) 436-9650 with questions about inmates.