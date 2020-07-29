Escambia County Now Offer Free Hand Sanitizer Along With Free Masks

Escambia County is now offering 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in addition to face masks as part of the public health campaign, “Mask Up, Escambia!”

The campaign, which began July 1, is focused on informing residents and visitors that masks are recommended by the CDC to protect others. In addition to a 2 ounce hand sanitizer bottle, the public may continue to pick up a free mask while supplies last.

The county offered 27,000 free masks to residents throughout the public health campaign and still has supply at the following locations:

West Florida Libraries Monday through Friday 2-6 p.m.: Molino Branch Library Century Branch Library Tryon Branch Library Pensacola Library Genealogy Branch Library Southwest Branch Library Westside Branch Library

Escambia County Extension, 8 a.m.to 5 p.m., 3740 Stefani Road

Brownsville Community Center, 8 a.m.to 5 p.m., 3200 W. De Soto St.

Ebonwood Community Center, 8 a.m.to 5 p.m., 3511 W. Scott St.

Pensacola Beach, Tower 4 at Casino Beach or ask a lifeguard

“Escambia County is pleased to be able to offer free hand sanitizer in addition to a free mask for the public during this unprecedented time,” said Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore. “Unfortunately, it sounds like COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon we are urging the public to continue to focus on staying clean to stay healthy. The county has supplies, and we are doing everything in our power to encourage the public to ‘Mask Up’ and stay clean.”