Escambia County, Alabama, COVID-19 Cases Increase By One-Fourth In One Week; Three New Deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, are up by one-third in the past week.

As of Wednesday night, there were 697 confirmed cases in the county, up 24% from 562 a week ago. There have also been three additional deaths in the past week, brining the county’s total to 15 since the pandemic began.

In the past two weeks, 259 of 1,443 tests have been positive, a rate of 18%, compared to 13.5% statewide.

The latest data from the Escambia County Healthcare Authority shows 335 of the positive tests were from Atmore Community Hospital, and 810 were from D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton.

Pictured: Atmore Community Hospital. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.