ECSO Seeks To Identify Skeletal Remains Found Near Pine Forest Road In 2004

July 24, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a 2004 cold case homicide.

On December 18, 2004, Escambia County deputies were called after a human skeleton was located inside a mobile home near the 7000 block of Pine Forest Road, close to I-10.

Media coverage in 2004 did not result in any tips, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A facial reconstruction was completed to create a sketch. It is believed the body found is that of a 35-55 year-old black male 35-55 years old, between 5′4″ and 5′10″, a slight to average build, and with a predominant gap in the front teeth.

Clothing found at the scene was determined to be “oversized” consisting of 36×32 Levi jeans, a large blue Starter shirt, size 10 men’s running shoes, a 38′ belt, a gold necklace, and a blue hat with “Butler Transport” on it.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

  Barbara Agerton on July 24th, 2020 1:42 am

    Fingers crossed!





