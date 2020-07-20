Eagles In The Outfield: Blue Wahoos Stadium To Be Transformed Into Golf Course

Blue Wahoos Stadium will be transformed into a golf course and fans will be able to book tee times to compete for the top score in the new Eagles In The Outfield stadium golf experience from July 30-August 2.

The course will feature one dozen targets set up at varying distances across the outfield. Golfers, teeing off from beyond the outfield fence, will compete to earn points by hitting the targets with their tee shots. Each tee time will give golfers an hour of unlimited shots from their tee box. In addition to the on-field golf course, all golfers will also receive a free round of mini golf on a brand new concourse putt-putt course.

Both right-handed and left-handed clubs will be available for participants to use, but golfers may bring their own clubs. Clubs that hit farther than 100 yards are not permitted for safety reasons.

A full schedule of available tee times can be found at MiLB.com/Pensacola/Events/Golf.

Five from every booking will be donated to the First Tee of Northwest Florida to help youth across the Panhandle learn life lessons and develop their character while gaining access to the game of golf.