Due To COVID-19 Staffing Shortages, Escambia EMS Calls In Supplemental Ambulance Crews

When seven vehicles wrecked at Highway 29 and Muscogee Road in Cantonment Friday evening, a Lifeguard EMS unit responded instead of an Escambia County ambulance. That’s because with employees out due to COVID-19, Escambia County EMS is shorthanded.

Under a mutual aid plan, at least two Lifeguard EMS from Santa Rosa County are stationed in Escambia County through the weekend.

Escambia County Public Safety Director Jason Rogers, who started his job just a few weeks ago, said on a regular day “when everybody comes to work” there are 18 ambulance crews on duty across the county during peak hours. There were 15 Escambia County ambulances, a quick response vehicle plus two Lifeguard units covering the county on Friday, and a similar arrangement is expected for Saturday and Sunday.

“That is as close to everybody coming to work and life being normal as possible as we can possibly get,” he said.

He said nine Escambia EMS staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, five are awaiting test results and others are isolated.

Rogers said he was not worried that EMS would reach a critical staffing level, but he reached out to the company that operates LifeGuard in advance when he saw the uptick in virus cases and isolations.

“I wanted to get these partnerships in place before it was an emergency,” he said Friday, adding that EMS staffing problems were happening around the country, not just locally.

“We have not reached a critical stage,” Rogers said.

Pictured: A Santa Rosa County Lifeguard EMS unit, which was stationed in Escambia County responded to a seven vehicle crash Friday evening on Highway 29 at Muscogee Road in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.