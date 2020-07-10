Seven Vehicle Wreck Closes Highway 29 In Cantonment; Witnesses Reported Reckless Driver Just Before Crash

A seven vehicle crash closed Highway 29 at Muscogee Road Friday evening.

Multiple people reported a yellow Chevrolet Corvette traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed on Highway 29 just before the crash about 6:30 p.m.

There were injuries in the wreck, none of which were considered life threatening. An exact number of injuries was not available as the Florida Highway Patrol continued their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.