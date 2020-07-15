Don’t Forget It’s Tax Day. Federal Taxes Forms Are Due Today. Here’s How To Get An Extension.

Don’t forget…it’s tax day.

The federal income tax deadline was postponed until July 15 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers have through today to file an extension for their 2019 federal tax return. The extension gives taxpayers until October 15 to actually file, but taxes owed are due by today, July 15.

The July 15 due date generally applies to all taxpayers who have an income tax filing or payment deadline falling on or after April 1, 2020, and before July 15, 2020. Taxpayers and tax professionals should continue to use electronic options. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically. Doing so, whether through e-file or IRS Free File, reduces tax return errors, as the tax software does the calculations, flags common errors and prompts taxpayers for missing information. Free File Fillable Forms means there is a free option for everyone.

Here’s how to get an extension of time to file

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension to Oct. 15 in one of two ways:

Businesses that need additional time to file income tax returns must file Form 7004, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File Certain Business Income Tax, Information, and Other Returns.