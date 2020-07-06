Donate Blood At OneBlood And Find Out If You Have The COVID-19 Antibody

If you donate blood with OneBlood you will find out if you have the coronavirus antibody.

That’s because the non-profit OneBlood is testing all donations for the COVID-19 antibody.

The antibody test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Donors will be able to see their results approximately 48 hours after donating by logging into their donor portal.

OneBlood was one of the first blood centers to begin testing for the coronavirus antibody and plans to provide the antibody testing for the foreseeable future.

Due to social distancing measures that OneBlood has in place, all donors are required to make an appointment to donate. Appointments can be made online at www.oneblood.org or by calling 1-888-9DONATE.