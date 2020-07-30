COVID-19 Hospitalization Numbers In Escambia County: Maybe A Little Good News?

One June 29, there were 59 people hospitalized in Escambia County due to COVID-19. One month later on July 29, there were 224 in the hospital.

The City of Pensacola has published a graphic showing the current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations by day since June 25. The daily data reflects the combined total from Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Hospital an West Florida Hospital.

“Although our numbers are still high, the good news is that we are not seeing significant daily increases like we were several weeks ago,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Wednesday. “We also saw a decrease yesterday and today, but it is too early to say whether that trend will continue.”

Click graphic to enlarge.