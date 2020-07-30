COVID-19 Hospitalization Numbers In Escambia County: Maybe A Little Good News?

July 30, 2020

One June 29, there were 59 people hospitalized in Escambia County due to COVID-19. One month later on July 29, there were 224 in the hospital.

The City of Pensacola has published a graphic showing the current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations by day since June 25. The daily data reflects the combined total from Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Hospital an West Florida Hospital.

“Although our numbers are still high, the good news is that we are not seeing significant daily increases like we were several weeks ago,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said  Wednesday. “We also saw a decrease yesterday and today, but it is too early to say whether that trend will continue.”

Click graphic to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 