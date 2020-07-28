Community Health COVID-19 Testing Wednesday In Cantonment For Any Age

Community Health Northwest Florida will provide COVID-19 testing Wednesday in Cantonment.

The drive-thru testing will be available Wednesday, July 29 from 9 a.m. until noon at Community Health Northwest Florida Cantonment Pediatrics at 470 South Highway 29. Community Health plans to hold the testing each Wednesday until further notice.

The testing is for Escambia County (FL) residents only. There is no pre-screening required, and the testing is available for any age regardless of symptoms.

Testing will be provided weather permitting while supplies last. Participants should bring a photo identification and an insurance card (if insured).

Pictured: Community Health Northwest Florida COVID-19 testing in Century on May 13. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.