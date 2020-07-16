Combined 449 New Combined Cases, Two Deaths In Escambia And Santa Rosa Counties

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties had a combined 449 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death each reported Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County death was a 76-year old male long-term care facility resident. The Santa Rosa County death was an 83-year old female, the first in a Santa Rosa County long-term care facility.

Escambia County cases increased 309 to 5,054 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 111 to 1,523.

Of the 2,337 test results returned on Wednesday, 10.9% were positive in Escambia County and 10.9% were positive from 1,147 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.2%.

As of Thursday, there were 196 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 56 deaths in Escambia County, 40 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 12 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and on in a long-term care facility.

Statewide, there were 315,775 cases including 311,632 Florida residents. There have been 19,825 hospitalizations* and 4,667 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 5,054 (+309 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 630

Pensacola — 3,879 (+247)

Cantonment — 353 (+28)

Molino— 60 (+2)

Century — 35 (+3)

McDavid — 20 (+3)

Bellview — 9 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 6

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 2 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 196

Deaths — 56 (+1)

Male — 1,997

Female — 2,381

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,663 (+140 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 11

Milton — 694 (+66)

Gulf Breeze — 296 (+14)

Navarre — 279 (+22)

Pace — 158 (+9)

Jay — 53 (+1)

Bagdad — 2 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 90* (+5)

Deaths — 12 (+1)

Male — 809

Female — 818

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 35

Florida cases:

Total cases — 315,775

Florida residents — 311,632

Deaths — 4,677

Hospitalizations — 19,825*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.