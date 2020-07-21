Century Swears In New Council Member, Makes Other Appointments After Councilman Resignation

A new council member was sworn in Monday night in Century as other appointments were made due to the resignation of a council member in June.

Brenda Spencer was appointed to the town council through the end of the year to fill the seat left vacant after Ben Boutwell resigned to run for Mayor.

Boutwell was also chairman of Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board and was the town’s representative to the Community Action Program Committee (CPAC).

Councilman Louis Gomez was appointed the CRA chairman; he was serving as vice-chairman. Council President Ann Brooks was appointed the vice-chair to replace Gomez. The council sits as the CRA board, which will receive it’s first round of tax funding this year to improve a blighted section of the town.

Spencer was appointed by council vote as their representative on the Community Action board.

Spencer is a Century native who retired in 2012 after 21 years as a legal secretary and co-office manager for the Escambia County attorney and deputy attorney. She has previous experience as medical secretary and was secretary to the plant manager at Wayne Dalton Corporation in Century from 1980-1988.

Pictured above: Brenda Spencer was sworn in to the Century Town Council during a meeting that was partially held on Zoom. Pictured inset: Brenda Spencer. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.