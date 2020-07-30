Century Man Found Competent To Stand Trial For Raping 16-Year Old Girl, Breaking Into Church Building

A Century man has been found competent to stand trial for grabbing a 16-year old girl she walked to the library in Century, raping her and then breaking into a church building where he helped himself to bottles of water and bag of chips. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Na’Keetric Devonte Davison, 27, is charged with sexual battery of a victim over 12 and below 18, kidnapping of a child to commit sexual battery, battery by strangulation, robbery, burglary, and criminal mischief with property damage for the August 2019 incident.

On December 2, 2019, Davison was found incompetent to stand trial and committed into the custody of the state. In July 2020, a new physiological evaluation found he was now competent for trial. During a hearing Wednesday, Judge Jennie Kinsey ordered Davison held without bond until his trial.

On August 21, 2019, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 29 and McCurdy Street Wednesday where a teen female exiting the woodline told deputies she had been raped by a man that fled the area on foot.

A passerby called 911 to reported a disturbance after seeing a man pull the teen into wooded area.

According to an arrest report , the 16-year old white female was obviously hysterical, standing with her jeans unzipped and her hair in disarray. She told deputies she was walking south on the sidewalk to the Century Branch Library when she was approached from behind by a black male that asked her for some change. She stated the black male, later identified as Davison, grabbed her and pulled her into a wooded area adjacent to the sidewalk. Davison then grabbed her by the throat, slammed her to the ground and told her not to scream or he would kill her, the report states.

The teen told deputies that Davison then sexually assaulted her before telling her again that he would kill her if she screamed out. He then took her wallet from inside her purse and fled on foot into the woods.

The teen was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A perimeter was established, and Davison was tracked by deputies and K-9 units from the Escambia County Road Prison and the Century Correctional Institution.

NorthEscambia.com was there as Davison was found inside a small building used as a meeting room adjacent to the New Calvary Church at Zion and Jackson streets. Had kicked in the door of the building in order to gain entry, according to an arrest report, and consumed several bottles of water and a bag of chips.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

